Football’s most racist team name deserves a swifter retirement | COMMENTARY

With the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, the nation has been caught up in a serious reconsideration of policing, of race relations and of the power of symbolism. Under these circumstances Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder was tossed — as it’s known in both politics and sports — a “softball.” Now was the time to announce a new name or at least commit to replacement. He only needed to catch the public attitude, recognize that the timing was perfect and reverse field. It surely would have been smooth sailing, even for hard-core fans. Alas, he could not stay on his feet. Instead, the team announced late last week that the matter is under review. “In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name.” What could have been a moment of glory turned out to be a call for some more time in the huddle.