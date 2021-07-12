Maryland’s next governor doesn’t have to be from Baltimore, but they have to care about it | COMMENTARY

The field of contenders seeking to become Maryland’s 63rd governor so far includes a dozen men and at least one woman who vary in age, race and life experience with some having served in elected office and some not. But there’s one thing that most of the Democrats and Republicans in the field have in common: The vast majority aren’t from the Baltimore region. With the exception of author Wes Moore and businessman Mike Rosenbaum, who both live in Baltimore, the field of candidates for 2022 is so far dominated by the Washington suburbs. From Montgomery County alone, there’s Comptroller Peter Franchot, former Attorney General Doug Gansler, former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr., former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, and former Obama administration official Ashwani K. Jain. From neighboring Prince George’s County there’s Rushern Baker, the ex-county executive and former state delegate who also ran for governor in 2018.