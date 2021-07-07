Florida collapse raises concerns about condominium oversight in Maryland; here’s what the legislature should do | COMMENTARY

In Maryland, government has always treated such arrangements with a relatively light regulatory hand. Only two counties, Prince George’s and Montgomery, formally review condominium documents, and only Montgomery has the authority to enforce them. Prince George’s County has taken a slightly different tack that is especially instructive, however. Since last year, the county requires condo associations and similar bodies to conduct a review every five years to see if they’re collecting enough money (and holding enough in reserves) to meet their projected maintenance costs. The governing boards must then set fees based on meeting those anticipated needs. In other words: If your roof needs to be replaced in 10 years, you had better be collecting sufficient money to cover that cost between now and then. And such studies can’t be conducted by just any Tom, Dick or Harry. The law requires the contractor to be well-qualified and experienced, recognized by the state board of architects or engineers, for example.