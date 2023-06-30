Black bears versus lanternflies: Squish one but not the other | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An adult spotted lanternfly on a tree of heaven in Huntington, Indiana. File. The invasive species, first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014 is expected to make a major push into Maryland this summer. (Andy Lavalley for the Post-Tribune) (Andy Lavalley / Post-Tribune)

Marylanders have been bracing in recent weeks for hungry summer invaders on a scale that puts even the most loutish and freeloading of visiting relatives to shame. They range in scale from a half-inch across and easily overlooked, to 6-feet-long, weighing up to 500 pounds and banging on your garbage cans. They are, of course, the spotted lanternfly and the black bear. The good news is that the quarter-ton trespassers are the bears. Should insects of that size ever arrive on your doorstep looking for food, our advice would be relatively simple: Run like your life depends on it. Yet even at their current dimensions, the flies and bears have been scaring up public concern, and perhaps a bit of unwarranted fear, and so this might be a good moment to review what’s happening and what you should be doing about it.

Let’s start with the easy one. The fact that black bears are showing up in backyards, even in the more populated suburbs, is actually a positive development. It indicates that the native species, listed as endangered in Maryland in 1972 largely because they’d been overhunted by humans, has bounced back. Today, there are an estimated 2,000 or so adults in Maryland, mostly in the state’s four westernmost counties.

June and July are breeding season for the bears, and juvenile males can often be found in search of new territory. The animals are regarded as docile despite their imposing appearance. To keep them from becoming a pest, wildlife biologists recommend sealing trash containers securely, washing away garbage odors (a 10% ammonia solution is recommended) and keeping pet food inside. Here’s a particularly useful tip: Don’t approach them. Most bears fear people and will leave on sight. Should the bear not depart, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources recommends making loud noises to scare it away — assuming the animal has an escape route.

The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) represents the far more serious threat. Unlike the bears, it’s not a native but a pure invader. Originally found in China and first discovered in Pennsylvania nine years ago, the winged insects have fanned out to at least 14 states. In Maryland, the highest concentration of reports so far this year have been in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The good news is that the bugs aren’t poisonous or otherwise directly harmful to people. The bad is that they have quite the appetite and are feeding on a wide selection of crops, fruits and hardwood trees. Their favorite hangout is the tree of heaven (a.k.a. Chinese sumac or stink tree, for its odor), which is also a China native; it grows 60 to 70 feet tall and has distinctive compound leaves with reddish twigs. The Maryland Department of Agriculture has already restricted the transport of plants and yard waste in much of the state to try to halt further spread (the insect’s first appearance in Maryland was in Cecil County in 2018).

A tree of heaven grows in Huntington, Indiana, Wednesday August 17, 2022. The tree of heaven is a favored host for the invasive spotted lanternfly. (Andy Lavalley for the Post-Tribune) (Andy Lavalley / Post-Tribune)

Marylanders who spy a lanternfly or even its egg masses are asked to do this: Squish them. You read that correctly. This is our collective moment to be Godzilla to their Tokyo. Adult lanternflies can be identified by their brown spotted wings. The red or black nymphs look more like ladybugs or aphids. Look for them when you see evidence of their arrival — sooty mold on infested plants or sticky, oozing fluid with a fermented odor. The U.S. Department of Agriculture puts out a useful ID card that can be printed out to help recognize the bugs while doubling as a scraper to deal with those pesky eggs. One of the crops most threatened by lanternflies are grapes, which is among the many reasons why physically assaulting them and not immediately resorting to insecticides (which can vary in effectiveness) is the recommended action.

Granted, this advice may strike certain extremists in the animal rights crowd as speciesism as humans take strides to gently dissuade black bears while grinding spotted lanternflies into a sticky pulp, but so be it. The top of the food chain gets to make some informed choices, and protecting the nation’s food supply, woodlands and gardens seem like a reasonable objective. There is also a thing called hunting season that Maryland bears will next encounter Oct. 23-28. Proper wildlife management isn’t just about sealing trash cans.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.