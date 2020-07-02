State and local budget cuts: The pain is just beginning | COMMENTARY

Wednesday’s actions by the BPW was little more than an opening salvo and what could prove a long and drawn-out war to restore balance to the state budget, a problem counties and municipalities will inevitably face, too. Whatever programs were spared this week, they could easily be back on the chopping block soon. Experts simply can’t accurately predict how far and fast tax revenues are going to plunge as the pandemic unfolds. The result is not unlike flying an airplane with parts falling off as lowered revenue estimates demand offsetting budget cuts. Lose a strut and it’s no big deal, lose an engine and suddenly you’re kicking passengers out the door. Governor Hogan’s threat that sparing pay raises may ultimately cost thousands of state workers their jobs is surely within the realm of possibilities.