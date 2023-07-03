Brooklyn Homes tragedy reveals how far Baltimore is from true community policing | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A week ago, we ran an op-ed written by outgoing Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, saying the job he was hired to do four years ago was done: transitioning the city department away from a “warrior and enforcement-only” model of policing toward a “‘guardian’ model as protectors of the community.” If we accept that Harrison indeed set the department on that path, Sunday’s terrifying mass shooting at a block party in Brooklyn lays bare just how far the BPD still has to go on its journey — and how much is at stake.

Of the 30 people identified as having been shot just after midnight toward the end of the annual “Brooklyn Day” celebration, 24 were teenagers — including one of the two people killed: 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez. The other person whose life was taken, 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi, was just one year removed from his teens. The youngest victims from Sunday’s shooting are just 13. The median age of the victims is 17.5; the average, 18.2.

So this tragedy has the distinction of not only logging the largest number of shooting victims on record in Baltimore City, but of also having the vast majority of them be too young to buy a beer or the recreational marijuana the state legalized Saturday. This should be shocking: Children are being shot and even killed with alarming regularity on our streets, this time at an event meant to be joyous, community building and safe. This should leave a sick feeling in the pit of every resident’s stomach and absolutely obliterate the sleep of every official responsible for this city’s well-being.

Our hearts go out to the victims and all of the people connected to them whose lives are now altered by this awful attack — family, friends, neighbors, classmates, co-workers. Last week, The Baltimore Sun marked the fifth anniversary of the murder of five of our colleagues in a mass shooting at the Annapolis newsroom of our sister paper, The Capital Gazette, in 2018. We know firsthand that it’s not just the victims who suffer. And we know there’s almost always something more that could have been done to avoid the tragedy.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley on Monday said officers didn’t know about the party until the day it happened, and they didn’t discuss increasing their presence in the area until it was too late — even though they knew hundreds of people would be there on a holiday weekend that traditionally sees a spike in violence across the country.

That sure doesn’t look like a “guardian model” of community protectors. If police weren’t aware of this big event ― complete with DJ, dance competitions and pony rides — how much time are officers really spending in the community? And failing to follow up once they were aware, to so much as send an extra car or two to simply show support? That’s clearly a breakdown in judgment, especially since police had received a call hours before the shooting claiming that “hundreds of males and females armed with guns and knives” were at the Brooklyn Homes housing complex, where the shooting later occurred.

The Baltimore City Council said Monday it would hold a hearing to investigate agency failures. But how about some proactive, rather than reactive, oversight for a change? Particularly given that the police department is already the subject of federal monitoring through a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The fact that no suspects have been publicly identified yet is also alarming. This event was overrun with young people, who no doubt had their phones out for most of it, recording themselves and others. Police have said they’re investigating videos of the party posted on social media, including recordings of people displaying guns, but is anyone reaching out to officers? Being community guardians means creating a safe space for residents to come to you with information, without fear of witness intimidation. While the $28,000 reward being offered by the city for details leading to the arrest of any shooter is appreciated, it won’t be enough to incentivize a person who believes their life would be jeopardized by speaking out.

If there’s anything good to come from Sunday’s disaster, it will be in revealing the far too many holes city agencies still have in caring for and protecting their citizens. Those who live in the area of the shooting have already said they are a forgotten section of the city. How many more are there?

