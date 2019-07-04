Maryland and the road to independence: Charles Carroll of Carrollton, the only Catholic signer of the Declaration

Charles Carroll of Carrollton wasn't in Philadelphia when the Second Continental Congress voted to break from Great Britain on July 2, 1776, nor was he there on July 4 when Thomas Jefferson's draft of the Declaration of Independence was ratified. He wouldn't get there and add his name to the document's signers for some weeks, but when it came to the idea that the 13 colonies must free themselves from England, he got there long before many of his fellow Marylanders.

A colony famed for its "middle temperament," Maryland was among the last to come around to the cause of independence. As late as May 21, 1776, the provincial convention in Annapolis adopted a resolution affirming its belief that "a re-union with Great Britain on constitutional principles would most effectually secure the rights and liberties, and increase the strength and promote the happiness of the whole empire." The planter class in Maryland dominated politics, and its members were generally more reluctant to abandon the notion that they could secure an equitable place in the British Empire.

But Carroll was an exception. Though he was immensely wealthy — he was reputed by fellow Declaration signers to be the richest among them, richer even than John Hancock — he was a Catholic, and that made all the difference.

Maryland's religious freedom

To this day, Maryland prides itself on having been founded in a tradition of religious toleration, and it was. The Calvert family (the Lords Baltimore) created the colony as a home for Catholics who faced persecution in England, but they also welcomed Protestant settlers. The Act Concerning Religion, adopted by the General Assembly in the then state capital of St. Mary's City in 1649, was one of the seminal laws guaranteeing religious freedom in the colonies. Known as the Toleration Act, it decreed that "no person or persons whatsoever within this province ... professing to believe in Jesus Christ shall from henceforth be in any ways troubled, molested, or discountenanced for or in respect of his or her religion, nor in the free exercise thereof."

But the line between that declaration and the system of free religion we would recognize today was far from straight. Laws and practices in Maryland were buffeted by political and religious currents in England, and periods of tolerance alternated with ones of legal discrimination. By Carroll's day, although Catholics could worship in their faith (if not altogether freely), conduct business and amass fortunes — indeed, Catholics were well represented amid the colony's wealthiest families — they were shut out of public life. They could not become lawyers, vote or serve in public office.

The precariousness of the position of Catholics even in the most Catholic of colonies had been ingrained in the Carroll family for generations. In his book "Prince of Ireland, Planters of Maryland," William and Mary historian Ronald Hoffman traces the family's history as wealthy landowners in the Old World whose holdings were systematically stripped by increasingly hostile English rulers. Charles Carroll of Carrollton's grandfather (also named Charles) was the first member of the family to settle in the New World, and Mr. Hoffman writes that he learned quickly that things would not necessarily be better here. He had been promised a position in Maryland as attorney general only to be stripped of it almost as soon as he arrived as the Glorious Revolution in England resulted in tighter royal control over the colony.

Immense wealth

The eldest Carroll set about building wealth, a trait he passed on to his son, Charles Carroll of Annapolis, who in turn bequeathed it to Charles Carroll of Carrollton. Even during the most pivotal moments of the revolution and the lead-up to independence, correspondence between the latter two Carrolls dealt as much or more with business affairs than military of political ones. But for decades, the family labored under the fear that English authorities could at any time exercise laws that would strip them of everything. In the early 1760s, Carroll of Annapolis was so fearful that he began settling his affairs and liquidating assets in preparation for a move somewhere more hospitable.

Charles Carroll of Carrollton spent years in France and later England getting his education, not returning to Maryland until he was 27, but he nonetheless had a keen sense of his family's determination to overcome a precarious position. His father was so obsessed with the family's lineage that he did not marry Carroll's mother until the son was old enough to prove himself a suitable heir. The father's letters to the son included reminders that those who ruled were possessed of "malice that they would not only deprive us of our property but our lives."

As early as 1763, Carroll of Carrollton remarked in a letter to his father that "America is a growing country. In time it will & must be independent," but it would be some years before he would get involved in revolutionary politics in Maryland.

He returned to the New World as the controversy over the Stamp Act was coming into full bloom. That levy on assorted uses of paper, from playing cards to newspapers, drew ire throughout the colonies in a preview of the arguments about taxation without representation that would gain their full expression in the years ahead. In her 1942 biography "Charles Carroll of Carrollton," author Ellen Hart Smith found ample evidence that Carroll was able to articulate well the arguments against the Stamp Act and did so — but only in his private correspondence to friends and business associates in England. Publicly, he stayed out of Maryland political life, instead devoting his attentions to marrying and managing his father's massive estate (which included, it should be noted, some hundreds of slaves). He at least professed not to mind the exclusion, writing on various occasions that holding public positions would inevitably erode a man's virtue.

Instead, he became a noted host and fixture in the Annapolis social scene, earning a membership in the tony Homony Society, which had previously excluded Catholics and which boasted as members not only the new colonial governor, Robert Eden, but also two of Maryland's other eventual signers of the Declaration, William Paca and Samuel Chase.

First Citizen