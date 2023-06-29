Gov. Wes Moore’s gas tax critique suggests the former Rhodes Scholar is no Maryland roads scholar | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Gov. Wes Moore stands in front of one of a number of electric vehicles on display at the Maryland Department of the Environment as he pledges to keep his administration's commitment to climate goals. March 13, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

In his first six months in office, Gov. Wes Moore has demonstrated some solid political skills, particularly in effective communication. So it’s easy to forget the 44-year-old author, investment banker and nonprofit executive had never held political office before his January inauguration — at least it was until Wednesday, when he essentially tossed the General Assembly under the bus without much, if any, benefit to himself.

His 11th hour critique of Maryland’s inflation-adjusted motor fuel tax, which is set to rise by 4.3 cents per gallon of gasoline this Saturday, was not only bad policy, it was bad politics. The automatic increase the governor bemoaned as bad “for working families in the state,” in an exclusive interview with The Sun’s Hannah Gaskill, was actually a hard-fought achievement in 2013 for Democratic lawmakers, who feared that state transportation projects would otherwise go underfunded. Governor Moore had made no request of legislative leaders to repeal or lessen the tax during the 90-day session that wrapped up on April 10, which makes raising the issue now, on the eve of the increase, feel like a campaign move, not an act of governance. This is especially true given that Moore signed into law the State and Federal Transportation Funding Act, which sets up a commission to study this very issue and other aspects of transportation financing and infrastructure needs, with preliminary findings due on Jan. 1, 2024.

Advertisement

Does anyone want to pay more at the pump? Of course not. And the increase is harder on some than others, as the governor noted, recalling how his mother once worked multiple jobs. Yet he made no mention of the cost of commuting when he announced in March that Maryland would be banning the sale of gas-fueled vehicles by 2035 following the multi-state Advanced Clean Cars II rule — a change that is likely to have a far more profound impact on car ownership expenses.

Many Maryland motorists are unlikely to even notice the gas tax increase. While the state does have one of the nation’s highest gas tax rates, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas as of Thursday is about 10 cents below the national average, at a cost of $3.448, according to AAA. That means even after Saturday’s increase, Marylander gas prices will still be lower than in many parts of the country. Those traveling by car over the July 4th holiday will bear witness to this if they travel to New England, for example, where prices are higher. It’s even more expensive anywhere near the West Coast (California averages $4.827 per gallon).

Advertisement

And while the governor may find the gas tax regressive, the reality is a bit more complicated. Lower the tax, and the biggest beneficiaries are the large trucking companies and owners of gas guzzlers. Shouldn’t those who burn more fuel pay more for the roads? Otherwise who pays for roads and transit? In states with lower motor fuel taxes, it’s often left to the general fund, which means working families paying sales tax and other genuinely regressive taxes get hit hard, too.

We suspect the governor’s response was mostly reflexive. What politician is ever going to wax poetically about the benefits of adequate transportation taxes? And it’s true that inflation has been rough on Marylanders of limited means, but it also will be rough if they get stuck burning their fuel in traffic jams because the state’s transportation system is inadequately supported. The gas tax is only a part of this equation — and a diminishing one at that, as more people switch to electric vehicles. But the governor may soon discover that the alternatives carry a price as well, especially if you’ve ticked off your State House allies.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.