A welcome return: the Domino Sugars sign comes back to Baltimore’s skyline Sunday | COMMENTARY

The Domino Sugars sign isn’t the only iconic symbol in the city; the Bromo-Seltzer Arts Tower and the old Royal Theater Marquee sign on Pennsylvania Avenue are others that come to mind. And Baltimoreans aren’t the only ones who become nostalgic for parts of their cities. What would Washington, D.C., look like without its monuments? What if people didn’t have the “LOVE” statue to take their “I have visited Philadelphia” photos or stage their wedding proposals? These symbols serve as connections to a place for people and make up a city’s identity. They are places where people make memories. When these symbols are gone, they are missed. It’s why to this day New York City’s skyline is still not the same without the twin towers, knocked down as part of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It’s why even a few months of the missing Domino Sugars sign is too much for some.