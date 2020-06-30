Atlas should drop all dress codes at its Baltimore restaurants after racism claims | COMMENTARY

Dress codes have been used to control and exclude people for generations in varying environments, from schoolrooms to barrooms. And, we’d like to see all venues and institutions that have such policies take a hard look at their rules and ask themselves what it is their truly trying to promote — or prevent. But whatever your view of dress codes, it’s clear that when restaurants and other venues try to maintain an atmosphere, or whatever they want to call it, by barring fashion specific to certain groups of people, they’re no longer looking to elevate their clientele, they’re looking to separate it. A company as concerned with appearances as Atlas apparently is, should recognize that this is not a good look.