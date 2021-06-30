Before Maryland makes carryout alcohol the norm, jurisdictions need more information about the potential impact | COMMENTARY

That’s why most Baltimore area jurisdictions are at least pausing a continuation of go cups, at least for a few weeks or months. That includes Baltimore City, where off-premises alcohol consumption has been mentioned as one of the factors in recent violence in Fells Point that not only triggered an increased police presence in response but, most tellingly, DWI checkpoints. As of Thursday, the city no longer allows to-go cocktails. Same with Baltimore County. Liquor boards are essentially mulling things over. In Baltimore County, for example, a public hearing will be held later this month (July 12 at 1 p.m. in Room 104 of the Jefferson Building in Towson) to decide whether to allow go cups in the future. And we strongly agree that what seemed to be a lifeline for bars and restaurants at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic deserves much greater scrutiny as that industry reawakens.