Abortion rights get a court win (but perhaps a political loss) | COMMENTARY

Here’s the political reality of where things stand: President Trump needed a cause to rally his troops. Polls show him so far behind in a race against former Vice President Joe Biden in crucial swing states that experts are beginning to question whether he can be competitive let alone win. Supreme Court appointments were a winning issue for him in 2016 and with this ruling, the hunger to replace a Stephen Breyer (who turns 82 in August) or Ruth Bader Ginsburg (87 and a cancer survivor) among evangelicals and their kindred spirits is palpable. Pro-choice groups certainly have their fervent following, too, but while a majority of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade, the issue never seems to motivate the left quite like it does the religious right. Perhaps at some point, Democrats will notice the ramifications of a far-right tilted Supreme Court on a variety of issues from civil rights to climate change but at the moment they seem more transfixed by the latest Trump tweets.