Where are all the women run in the races for higher office in Maryland? | COMMENTARY

We must encourage more woman to get on the ballot; it’s good for our state and for our representation. Women bring a different perspective and set of experiences to the table than men, not to mention they make up half of the population. It’s certainly better they have a say when laws about their bodies are being considered, but also wholly unrelated matters. Just like in companies, a diversity of members in office means a diversity of ideas and backgrounds, which makes for a better outcomes and ingenuity. Studies have also shown that women are more likely to introduce bills dealing with civil rights and liberties; health; law and crime; family; education; and housing and community development. That’s not to say men don’t care about those issues, women just appear to focus on them more.