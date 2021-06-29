Towson’s long-awaited bus service has one missing part: dedicated funding | COMMENTARY

For the 12 months ahead, that’s not really a question. County government has already committed to covering the bill for the first year of service, and a federal grant has paid for a dozen buses. Like the Charm City Circulator, there will be no fare charged to riders. The exact cost to run, store and maintain the buses isn’t yet known because the operating contract has not been awarded, but it’s likely to be around $3.5 million. That’s not going to bankrupt a county with a $4.2 billion annual operating budget. Nor would its projected $27.5 million cost over the first seven years of service, as the two routes — the north-south purple line and east-west orange line — are covered by four buses each Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays.