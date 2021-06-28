Correcting course in Maryland’s stimulus spending | COMMENTARY

Since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, governments at most every level have, often to their credit, recognized that the potential damage to the U.S. economy was profound. In response, officials quickly turned on the spending tap, particularly at the federal level, often leaving it to states and local government to decide how the money could be used most effectively. From the start, the danger has been that the size and speed of this economic stimulus would limit oversight, allowing aidto be used inefficiently or ineffectively and for it to chiefly end up in the pockets of what one might call the “usual suspects” — those individuals and organizations with the knowledge and resources to quickly take advantage.