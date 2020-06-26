With the state budget ailing from COVID-19, Maryland’s comptroller is about to get his mettle tested | COMMENTARY

For years, Mr. Franchot has presented himself as something of a populist untethered to his own political party, particularly to legislative leaders whom he regularly condemns while praising the state’s Republican governor. His overarching philosophy might best be described as opportunism. He has focused far more of his attention on the soft target of school air conditioning than on the more elusive goal of higher quality classroom instruction, more on starting school after Labor Day than how to deal with the pandemic or police violence against African Americans or social inequities generally. He is surely no Republican in Democratic clothing. He has been critical of President Donald Trump and recently passed up the chance to freeze Maryland’s minimum wage. Yet he’s also positioned himself as a centrist and a fiscal conservative. Are those qualities what Democratic primary voters are hungering for in their next governor, or is he just counting on moderate rural voters to get him past a potentially crowded field of left-leaning alternatives?