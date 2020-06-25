Shelve Maryland’s toxic state song now | COMMENTARY

That’s why we’re asking Gov. Larry Hogan to call for an immediate moratorium on the performance of “Maryland, My Maryland” at all public events including its most high-profile moment, immediately prior to the running of the Preakness Stakes, which is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Governor Hogan can’t remove its status as state song, but his voice matters and the track’s owners are already prepared. A spokesperson for the Maryland Jockey Club said this past week that officials “look forward to starting a new tradition for Preakness 145.” Such a willingness might even have something to do with the $375 million track bailout bill the legislature approved earlier this year. House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones deserves credit for recently calling attention to this mortifying musical mistake, and her vow to give it the heave-ho in January likely seals its fate.