Beware politicians offering gasoline tax breaks | COMMENTARY

Last Wednesday, voters in Maryland were treated to a double-feature presentation in political pandering. First there was President Joe Biden’s proposal to suspend the federal tax on gasoline and diesel fuel for three months along with a suggestion that governors to do the same. And then there was Gov. Larry Hogan’s nearly simultaneous call on both the state legislature and the state comptroller to suspend Maryland’s motor fuel tax by July 4, the former requiring the General Assembly to meet in special session, the latter for Comptroller Peter Franchot to discover a legal authority that he does not seem to possess. Mr. Franchot, a Democratic candidate for governor, has also called on state lawmakers to return to Annapolis to suspend the gas tax for a second time this year.

President Biden’s request is unlikely to be heeded by Congress. Suspending the 18-cent-per-gallon tax on gas means the average vehicle with a 13-to-16 gallon fuel tank will save all of $3 on an $75 fill-up while potentially enriching producers and distributors. Suspending Maryland’s tax (which rises to 42.7 cents on Friday, July 1) might yield more than twice as much, but we don’t recall motorists living high on the hog during the previous monthlong suspension. Rather, the gas tax holiday is, much as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell described it, an “ineffective stunt.” Leaders of the Democratically-controlled Maryland General Assembly hold a similar view. Finally, something that both Republicans and Democrats can agree upon.

But not so fast. Governor Hogan’s push for a special session prior to the primary has broader implications. Should lawmakers agree to return to Annapolis, they would then have an opportunity to override some of Mr. Hogan’s more ill-considered vetoes left over from the last 90-day regular session. Those rejections would normally be left standing in an election year. It would be up to a new governor and newly-elected legislature to possibly revisit the issues in 2023 or beyond if they so chose. But a special session changes all that. By law, lawmakers must take up vetoes before they can address any other piece of business. What vetoes would be on that list? Here’s our top 5:

House Bill 632. The measure would put Baltimore’s Red Line back on track (along with a MARC commuter rail extension to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center), at least at the planning stage contingent on federal funding. House Bill 172. Union dues can be deducted from state income taxes under the measure, which was strongly supported by Democrats but opposed by Republicans for obvious reasons. The deduction costs the state a mere $3.4 million annually but would be quite helpful to middle-class union members. Senate Bill 612. Tired of street racing and tire spinning demonstrations as Baltimoreans have witnessed of late? The legislation would give law enforcement a hand, increasing penalties and driver’s license points assessed for such behavior. House Bill 108. The bill would provide for energy conservation and efficiency measures aimed at low-income state residents to reduce electricity demand each year by at least .4%. Senate Bill 819. Anyone appointed to serve as executive director of the governor’s office on crime prevention, youth and victim services in the future would have to be approved by the state Senate. In his veto of the bill, Mr. Hogan called it a power grab, but such oversight is commonly given in high-level positions.

We’re guessing that the governor isn’t losing much sleep about the prospect of overrides simply because he knew full well House and Senate leaders are unlikely to agree to meet, especially with the July 19 primary election less than one month away. Rather, it’s all just performative. Just as President Biden likely knew Congress wouldn’t act, Mr. Hogan could risk getting considerable egg on his face with all those vetoes still out there by pulling a reverse Godfather — he made an offer he knew could only be refused. Marylanders will observe, incidentally, that Mr. Hogan has not once tried to invoke the considerable emergency powers of his own position to impose a temporary gas tax reduction.

All of which points to a policymaking axiom that applies at both the state and federal level: The closer we get to an election, the less likely that elected officials will act in a sincere or serious manner, not when cheap but ultimately meaningless symbolism is available.

