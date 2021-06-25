Renovated Baltimore arena: Not a game-winner, but a nice assist | COMMENTARY

A remodeled arena won’t turn all that around. How could it? But it can be a piece of the puzzle. Just as there are other hopeful trends, from the renovation of Penn Station in nearby Midtown to the $50 million downtown relocation of state employees from State Center and the revival of Lexington Market, every new investment is welcome. It’s easy to overstate the central business district’s challenging circumstances, but it’s still home to 117,970 jobs, a number that was growing through 2019. Post-pandemic, the downtown may yet bounce back. An uptick in the convention trade, a winning team at Camden Yards (please, oh, please) and a better outlook for the hospitality industry generally could do wonders. In the information technology age, city living looks all the more attract to millennials who are less attached to driving than earlier generations. And advancing investments in the city’s substandard railroad tunnels will soon better connect Baltimore travelers to the rest of the Northeast.