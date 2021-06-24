Fight against Baltimore violence gets much-needed partner in the White House | COMMENTARY

None of these ideas is as appealing to the political right as a “lock ‘em up” policy, at least until it’s time to pay for the enormous cost of such a failed strategy. But at least Republicans in Congress ought to be willing to get out of the way and allow communities to take meaningful action on gun violence that has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Will those numbers recede with the fading of the virus? Maybe, but we can’t afford to make that assumption. Better to use every tool at government’s disposal to address the problem. Mr. Biden is on board. Will Gov. Larry Hogan follow and, for example, improve the performance of his Division of Parole and Probation given that an estimated one-third of Baltimore’s shooting victims are under its supervision? That would make for an even more formidable and bipartisan collaboration.