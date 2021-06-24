Fight against Baltimore violence gets much-needed partner in the White House | COMMENTARY

It’s pretty easy to dismiss President Joe Biden’s meeting with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other local officials representing major U.S. cities battered by a wave of violent crime this past year as mostly political theater. There was a Democratic president on Wednesday sharing a spotlight with fellow Democrats and repeating some of his party’s favored talking points about illegal gun sales before announcing some modest policy initiatives with his attorney general. Mayor Scott’s name was mentioned by President Biden so often that he must have left blushing. Was Baltimore’s homicide rate just instantly lowered? Doubtful. But that misses the point that first, some of the announced measures have merit and perhaps most important, having the occupant of the Oval Office focused on finding real solutions to city violence is a welcome development.
Baltimoreans will surely recall that the White House’s last denizen liked using Baltimore as a punchline, a “rodent-infested mess” or typical of “Democrat-run cities,” while lifting not one of his fingers to do anything about the nationwide uptick in gun deaths. No, a president is not a mayor. He’s not a police chief, and he’s not a prosecutor, but what he does have at his disposal are the vast resources of the executive branch and a bully pulpit. There is a role for a president to play, just as there are roles for governors and suburban county executives and state legislators and private employers and on and on if the nation wants to get serious about addressing gun violence and the various social ills that contribute toward it.
Guns do matter. Even the most hard-hearted, card carrying NRA member must have taken note of the recent revelation that Baltimore police are increasingly linking crimes to “ghost” guns, privately-made firearms that are essentially untraceable. Baltimore police seized 29 such weapons in 2019. Last year, they seized 126 with at least 15 connected to homicides and shootings. The trend has continued with Baltimore officers on pace to seize 250 of them by year’s end. Anyone seriously believe it’s a coincidence that criminals are choosing weapons that are difficult to trace? As Mayor Scott observed, most guns used in Baltimore shootings come from outside the city. The sooner Washington does a better job of keeping guns out of the hands of criminals through national red flag laws, universal background checks and the like, the safer everyone will be.
Yet that’s just the tip of this iceberg. One of the most promising initiatives announced this week was to commit American Rescue Plan dollars toward so-called “community violence intervention” programs, like Baltimore’s Safe Streets or Roca, that attempt to engage high-risk people to deter them from criminal behavior. Such collaborative efforts recognize that murderers aren’t born, they are made — a product of so many social ills, from racism to mass incarceration and concentrated poverty. Early intervention is the real-life equivalent of time travel if it means a young person is provided the basic needs of food, shelter and medical care as well as counseling and educational opportunities necessary to make better life choices. Even those who have made mistakes in life can be redeemed, but it’s unlikely to happen spontaneously. Supporting these promising programs seems a worthy investment that takes time to deliver returns.
And, oh, by the way, we hope Mr. Biden’s critics in Congress will take note that these efforts have nothing to do with defunding the police. Mr. Biden never expressed support for cutting public safety budgets during his campaign for president and still has not. Mayor Scott is spending significantly more on police in the coming year as well. The focus needs to be on “being smarter,” as the mayor says, and using resources where they will do the most good. Police are necessary but not in every circumstance. Social workers and mental health professionals have a role to play as well. Affordable housing, neighborhood redevelopment, better trained teachers, all can be part of the solution — as should be police reform and accountability, so that people can have confidence in law enforcement.
None of these ideas is as appealing to the political right as a “lock ‘em up” policy, at least until it’s time to pay for the enormous cost of such a failed strategy. But at least Republicans in Congress ought to be willing to get out of the way and allow communities to take meaningful action on gun violence that has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Will those numbers recede with the fading of the virus? Maybe, but we can’t afford to make that assumption. Better to use every tool at government’s disposal to address the problem. Mr. Biden is on board. Will Gov. Larry Hogan follow and, for example, improve the performance of his Division of Parole and Probation given that an estimated one-third of Baltimore’s shooting victims are under its supervision? That would make for an even more formidable and bipartisan collaboration.
Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.