Don’t expand Baltimore City Council’s budget authority | COMMENTARY

What Baltimore has now is a strong mayoral approach to government, and when it works — when a competent and non-corrupt elected leader has a broadly-supported vision of the city’s future — it can work wonderfully. The voters can hold the mayor accountable for the city’s successes and its failures. When the wrong person has that job, however, it can be a disaster. The City Council needs to tread carefully here, and this may also apply to the City Council’s already-adopted charter amendment to make it easier to override a mayoral veto. Let’s not foist permanent structural changes on city government to make amends for the past failings of certain individuals. While Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is almost certain to veto the proposed budget amendment, the City Council likely has the 12 votes to override, possibly even by the July 31 deadline to put it on the November ballot. Better to drop the whole messy business now and allow the next mayor and council to more reasonably debate how best to set spending priorities in the future.