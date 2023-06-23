Anne Arundel school board proposal could lead to ban on Pride and Black Lives Matter flags | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Protesters raise the rainbow Pride flag at a May 24, 2023 meeting of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education which is set to consider a policy to restrict such flags in schools during the next board meeting on Monday, June 25, 2023. File. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

It is beyond disappointing to see that restrictions on the public display of flags — surely among the most foolish, undemocratic and anti-social policies to haunt public bodies in recent years — is back on the agenda in Anne Arundel County.

It was just last year that the Anne Arundel County Council considered banning all flags other than the U.S. flag and those representing the state and county from government property, a measure that came under well-deserved fire and was eventually withdrawn by the councilman who submitted it, Nathan Volke. Now, it’s the Anne Arundel County Board of Education that is moving forward with a similar effort, with this small twist proposed: A flag can only be displayed if a school’s principal, or his or her designee, determines it has a “bona fide educational purpose,” except for flags that promote national, state, and local government pride (and we’ll review the irony of the “pride” language in a moment).

What is a “bona fide educational purpose?” The draft policy advocated by school board member Corine Frank, who represents Councilman Volke’s Pasadena district on the elected school board, does not elaborate. But it’s not difficult to see the likely intent here from a politically conservative perspective: banning the rainbow Pride flags that show support for the LGBTQ+ community or possibly the black-and-white Black Lives Matter flag that raises awareness about racial injustice. Both issues are under attack by the right, particularly when it comes to education.

First discussed at a public meeting May 24, the proposal is scheduled to receive its second reading before the school board Monday evening, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and could receive final approval as early as July 12. We would urge county residents to express their opposition to this potential disaster-in-the-making. Some military families already have done so, recognizing that the proposed policy also could lead to a restriction on branch service flags, despite a significant veteran presence in the county, thanks to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent Mark T. Bedell and his staff have reported no problems associated with flags of any kind at any school that we’re aware of. But this effort is really much worse than the proverbial solution in search of a problem. Gay and lesbian students are regarded at greater risk of self-harm than other students, and there are rising concerns about adolescent mental health in generally, with such issues compounded by COVID isolation and engagement in social media. To further stigmatize young people struggling with their sexuality and gender identity, to make them feel like they don’t belong or don’t have support — and that’s what the school board is doing by taking this proposal seriously — could well exacerbate the problems. How extraordinarily callous that it comes during Pride Month.

Such is the M.O. of the culture warriors on the political right. It worked last year in Carroll County where the school board banned certain flags, and now it’s clear that some believe Anne Arundel residents can be similarly persuaded. So far, more than 800 individuals have filed written comment on the Anne Arundel proposal with a high number reportedly from both the pro and con camps. We hope the board again leans toward the reasonable when it decides, as it did in December 2020 in choosing to add the phrase “the board believes Black lives matter” to its legislative program in a 5 to 3 vote (Frank, who was then new to the board, voted against the addition).

In the meantime, the board will be tied up with this emotion-laden, counterproductive effort when members really ought to be focused on bridging achievement gaps, how to overcome COVID-related learning loss, and the critical matter of school redistricting that’s set to begin next month in the northern district, which includes Pasadena. Redrawing school boundaries may be drier, less right-wing stuff, but it actually presents an opportunity to do something useful on behalf of students and their families.

