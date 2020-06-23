Maryland’s higher minimum wage - a boost that’s needed now more than ever | COMMENTARY

Opponents of a higher minimum wage have long cried wolf on this subject. When Governor Hogan vetoed the enabling legislation last year, he warned that the higher minimum wage would “devastate” Maryland’s economy. Maryland’s seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate was 3.4% last December when the minimum wage was $10.10 and 3.3% in January after it rose to $11. And while it’s certainly true, in theory at least, that higher costs, wages included, can slow job growth, that’s simply not been the experience in other states that have followed this path. Nobody is advocating for $25 an hour or other exorbitant pay. At the heart of the living wage movement is a desire for fair recompense and an income that doesn’t have to be supplemented by tax dollars through safety net programs like Medicaid and SNAP.