Struggle to cool schools in Baltimore area and beyond likely to worsen in years ahead | COMMENTARY

The good news, as reported by The Baltimore Sun’s Liz Bowie, is that those two systems have made considerable progress in upgrading schools that either never had air conditioning in the first place or had limited ability to cool the entirety of a school. In Baltimore City, for example, a system that once had a whopping 75 schools without AC has trimmed that number to 24 in just three years with construction ongoing in 10 of the remaining hot spots. Baltimore County expects all its schools to have air conditioning by the beginning of the next school year, but with this catch — maybe it will work and maybe it won’t. Both the county and the city had to close some schools recently not because they lacked air conditioning but because what they had didn’t work. In at least two cases, there were power outages. Even the best HVAC systems require a reliable source of electricity.