The Sun endorses Katie Curran O’Malley, Jim Shalleck in attorney general primary race | COMMENTARY

As the state’s chief legal officer, Brian Frosh, 75, has served Maryland diligently in his two terms as attorney general, wisely advising and representing state institutions, faithfully protecting consumers and the environment, and striving to improve public safety — all while remaining true to his moral compass and unfailingly collegial, thoughtful and diplomatic. We wish him well in his retirement.

Each of the Democratic candidates vying to fill his seat — retired Baltimore District Court Judge Katie Curran O’Malley, 59, and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, 60 — has deep roots in Maryland and would bring valuable skills to the position from different realms: legislative for Congressman Brown and the courtroom for Judge O’Malley. One makes laws, while the other interprets them. And either would be a capable steward of the Attorney General’s Office. But the deep experience in legal strategy held by Judge O’Malley, who spent 20 years on the bench and 10 years as a prosecutor, gives her an edge over her opponent. She has The Baltimore Sun’s endorsement for attorney general in the Maryland Democratic primary race.

Judge O’Malley began her legal career as an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore County, spending a decade in the criminal courts, prosecuting cases involving drug conspiracy, murders, child abuse and domestic violence, before becoming the chief of white collar crime toward the end of her tenure, focused on economic fraud cases. After she was appointed to be a district court judge by then Gov. Parris Glendening, she sat primarily in Baltimore City, where she was born and raised, presiding over thousands of cases in criminal court as well as civil court, where she was exposed to landlord tenant laws, housing disparity issues, and contract and negligence cases.

While much of the work of the state’s attorney general is done outside of a courtroom, 30 years experience inside one is tremendously helpful in the role. Judge O’Malley is well-acquainted with the law, knows what it takes to win across a variety of areas, can effectively strategize alongside office attorneys and is well-positioned to evaluate their advice. She also knows how to make difficult decisions every day, and when to push back and say “no” — a skill that cannot be underestimated in holding public office.

Her criminal court background, too, should serve the AG’s office well, particularly in the work done by its Organized Crime Unit — which handles multi-jurisdictional cases involving gang activities, firearms and drug trafficking and violence — and the new Independent Investigations Unit, which examines police-involved deaths. As a judge, Ms. O’Malley has seen firsthand the need for police reform in our city, with officers lying directly to her in court and nothing being done about it. And we would encourage her to follow up on an initiative she mentioned during our endorsement interview: investigating how crimes are charged across races throughout Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions to determine where disparities exist and how they might be addressed. We expect her time working to divert individuals from incarceration through rehabilitation efforts to inform such a study.

As for working with the legislature and agency heads, Congressman Brown, who represents parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties in the state’s 4th Congressional District, has certainly had more direct practice. He spent eight years as Maryland’s former lieutenant governor under Martin O’Malley and, like Mr. Frosh, served in the Maryland General Assembly before then. But we are confident that Judge O’Malley’s eight years as first lady to Gov. O’Malley have taught her a thing or two about working with legislators, along with her time spent observing her father, Joseph Curran Jr., in the attorney general role from 1987 to 2007.

She shares plans with Mr. Brown to expand the authorities of the AG’s office, particularly regarding the civil rights and environmental divisions, and we believe she’s the right person to carry them out.

On the Republican side, we endorse Jim Shalleck, 76. A one-time federal prosecutor and former assistant district attorney in New York who says he helped prosecute “Son of Sam” killer David Berkowitz, Mr. Shalleck has been in private practice for the past three decades. If elected he would focus on public safety and crime. His challenger for the Republican nomination is Michael Anthony Peroutka, 70, a former Anne Arundel County councilman who once advocated for southern secession and belonged to the League of the South, which is described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

