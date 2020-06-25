Summer is the season for life jackets | COMMENTARY

Sure, you can assure yourself you are a good swimmer. Perhaps everyone on your vessel is (although that would defy the odds given how research shows more than half of Americans would not pass a swimming test). But how is your swimming when your clothing is waterlogged and you’ve hit your head on the side of the boat? Of if your leg was just gouged by the propeller? That last scenario is exactly what happened, incidentally, to two women on a boat trip around Ocean City this month, one of whom had to be flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. She’s fine, by the way, but it’s a safe bet she never expected that to happen. The outcome was far worse for the 40-year-old daughter of former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and her 8-year-old son. They drowned in a canoe accident in Shady Side in early April attempting to retrieve a ball. Neither was wearing a life jacket.