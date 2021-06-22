Mayor Scott, what’s your plan for lowering Baltimore’s property tax rate? | COMMENTARY

Meanwhile, the political risk would seem small. Mayor Rawlings-Blake may not have achieved her full tax break but striving for it never hurt her popularity. Quite the contrary. One of the common arguments against lowering the tax is that Baltimore can’t afford it, at least partly because so many of its biggest property owners are nonprofit organizations exempt from property taxes. As a candidate for mayor last year, Mr. Scott was open to a property tax reduction but only after he “modernized” city government making it more efficient and effective, fixing longstanding problems like the dysfunctional water billing system. Will it be mended sufficiently one year from now to commit to lowering the tax rate in the 2023 budget? As much as the mayor would prefer to talk about government reform and helping neglected neighborhoods, he ought to be willing to fix this “broken” system, too.