NFL’s Cole Beasley is doing more harm than Colin Kaepernick ever did | COMMENTARY

Of course, any American has the right to refuse the vaccine. People have the right to do all sorts of self-destructive things that are not specifically illegal. But employers also have the right to require vaccination to return to the workplace. The NFL and the union that represents the players have not agreed to do so. Considering the nature of the close-contact sport — and especially the way in which the behavior of athletes is so often modeled by fans — this is unfortunate. But at least they’ve provided a path of protection with daily testing and mask mandates. It’s far worse to not just make a poor choice but to double-down and boast about it to others as Mr. Beasley has done. He’s not just endangering himself or other unvaccinated people with whom he may come in contact. He’s more broadly imperiling all those adoring fans who think a successful and highly-paid athlete must surely know what he’s talking about.