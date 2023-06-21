Baltimore City Hall leaders must follow the golden rule: Disclose, disclose, disclose | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jane Austen once wrote that human beings seldom provide the complete truth to anyone and when they try, it’s usually a “little disguised or a little mistaken.” But we suspect the author of “Pride and Prejudice” never saw a financial disclosure form. The boundaries there are a great deal more straightforward than those involving social standing in novels written centuries ago. Financial disclosure forms of the modern era are all about the numbers. How much money did you earn? Your spouse? Your children? Who made those payments? And, finally, one signs at the bottom with the understanding that they are “solemnly affirming” that what has been disclosed is true to the “best” of one’s knowledge and belief.

Not that complicated, right?

Well, apparently it has been to Marvin James, chief of staff to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott who recently filed an amended financial disclosure to the Baltimore Board of Ethics to reveal that he was paid more than $27,000 last year by various candidates for public office including Mayor Scott. Such payments aren’t in themselves revelatory — James is a familiar figure in city politics — but it’s more than disappointing that they were not disclosed much sooner. Indeed, it was only after some enterprising efforts by the Baltimore Brew, the news website founded by former Baltimore Evening Sun reporter Fern Shen, revealing the unreported payments last year (by cross-referencing expenses of various political campaigns made to the state elections board) that the matter came to light at all.

And from whom has James been accepting money, according to the Brew? In addition to the People for Brandon M. Scott, he’s labored for Ivan Bates, Baltimore’s new top prosecutor; Caylin A. Young, who now represents District 45 (Baltimore) in the Maryland House of Delegates; Jeffrie E. Long Jr., the former legislative aide who won a House seat from Calvert County (District 27B); and Calvin A. Young III, who was unsuccessful in his House District 44B (Baltimore) bid. The payments vary from $2,178 from Bates to $10,000 from Young III, who dropped out of his contest. The sums are not grand, and such outside employment isn’t barred (assuming James wasn’t simultaneously working on the taxpayer’s dime). James has told reporters that he was advised by the city’s law office that the disclosures weren’t needed. He was later told by the ethics board to amend his form.

No matter the reason, someone in a leadership position — a person who is, in fact, widely well-regarded in city government — has set a poor example and deserves to be taken to task. Financial disclosures are not optional. They are not mere red-tape. And while the wrong information only stood for weeks (it was filed April 25, 2023, and amended June 15, 2023), the matter deserves to be forwarded by the ethics board to Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming for review. Not because James has made a huge mistake. It appears quite the contrary, and he appears to have made things right. But because it’s essential that City Hall demonstrate that no one is above the law or, in this case, ethics rules.

Baltimore faces extraordinary challenges, surely more than any other political subdivision in Maryland. Running city government is hard. Concentrated poverty, gun violence, failing public infrastructure, the legacy of racism, substance abuse — all have taken a tremendous toll. But so has public corruption, and City Hall has seen its share of that. Thus, in addition to working long hours and often tilting at windmills, officials must be, like Caesar’s wife, above suspicion.

Documents like financial disclosure forms shouldn’t be absent payments, they should be crowded with every nickel and dime the filer can possibly acknowledge. It was, after all, just four years ago that Catherine Pugh stepped down as mayor over the outside money she made from self-dealing book sales arrangements, eventually pleading guilty to four charges of conspiracy and tax evasion.

We believe most Baltimoreans are inclined to give the chief of staff the benefit of the doubt in this matter. What would be unacceptable, however, would be for such behavior to continue or be modeled by others. Credibility is a precious commodity in these parts. Without it, leaders can’t lead — at least not to anywhere worth going. So whenever there’s even the slightest doubt, disclose, disclose, disclose.

