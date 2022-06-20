Take pride in Pride, Maryland: Let the flag fly | COMMENTARY

June is Pride Month. But this year’s annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community has been marred by what can only be described as anti-gay attacks. From the banning of gay pride flags in certain classrooms to the burning of them in Baltimore streets, it would be easy to be discouraged and believe that the progress made since the Stonewall riots of 1969, or even the U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding same-sex marriage seven years, ago was in serious danger.

On Baltimore’s East 31st Street, three rowhomes, one of which displayed the pride flag, were set ablaze by an arsonist early Wednesday morning in an attack many believed was triggered by the presence of the rainbow colors. Yet within hours, neighbors were already scrambling to display the pride flag — in Waverly, in Charles Village, in Hampden and beyond. More than 200 flags were donated to the cause and shipped overnight by an Indiana company. They were gone quickly, such was the level of support for the victims of this attack.

So, which was the anomaly: the hateful attack or the rally of support?

We hope the former, but it would also be easy to dismiss the response as a product of Baltimore’s progressive politics. Sure, in the city of filmmaker John Waters, of decades-old traditions like this coming Saturday’s Pride Parade along Charles Street (or the high heel race on 25th) or the various other block parties, the Pride in the Park festival or “Queen Cruise” featuring a “drag brunch,” this might be expected. But what about the rest of the state? What about the neighborhoods that aren’t so liberal? What about places like Carroll County where the school board recently voted 4-1 to ban the pride flag from schools?

To those questions, we would offer the following answer: Mona Becker.

Ms. Becker, 51, is a science teacher at Westminster High School in Carroll County. She is smart and well-liked by the students at her school, where she’s taught for three years. She is also openly gay and married to a woman, Melanie, who teaches at McDaniel College. And here’s something else Marylanders should know about her: Thirteen months ago, she was elected mayor of Westminster, 1,020-to-591, a nearly 2-to-1 vote margin in the largest municipality in Carroll County, which Donald Trump captured with 60% of the vote in 2020.

Oh, her sexual orientation wasn’t ignored during the nonpartisan mayoral race. Far from it. At one point, outgoing Mayor Joe Dominick had to call out a homophobic letter sent to local Republicans as an example of “dog whistle” politics. But acceptance won the day. As it did 17 miles away in Sykesville where Stacy Link was also elected mayor — also the first woman, also the first gay person in the top leadership post.

What do these apparent contradictions mean? How does a county where parental freakout over teachers displaying the pride flag in classrooms can also elect LGBTQ+ candidates to public office? It is both encouraging and unsettling. Perhaps it continues to be true that for society to advance two steps forward, it must sometimes take one step back. Or it might point to a nation’s deep ambivalence over matters of gender and sexual orientation. Certainly, it strongly suggests that much more needs to be done if we are to become the welcoming, inclusive society where the pride flag is displayed to tell the world (including our children) that no one in the LGBTQ+ community need live in fear from the social stigma that once kept so many in the closet or worse.

In Westminster, the mayor isn’t certain what to make of all this. She is heartened by the support she’s received from the community, from fellow teachers, from her students. But she also worries for the future, about whether attacks on the Pride flag will lead to worsening violence, like the thwarted anti-gay attack by the white supremacist Patriot Front in northern Idaho.

“I don’t know that I’ve felt as unsafe as I do this year, at least not in 10 years,” Mayor Becker admits.

That is as good a measure as any of the work that still needs to be done — in Westminster, in Baltimore, in Washington, D.C., and far beyond. Let the flag proudly fly.

