The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over and acting like it is will only make things worse | COMMENTARY

Can masks be uncomfortable and maybe look a little goofy? Sure can. Does it seem decidedly low-tech to use a face covering like those 17th century plague doctors with their beaked masks? Yes to that as well. But researchers caution that the virus passes through little droplets expelled from the mouth and nose every time a person speaks, sings, laughs, coughs or simply exhales. And masks protect against those droplets, both from you passing them to others and you receiving them from folks who may not even realize they have it. Tight masks around the face is best. Pleats are better than flat. Multiple layers are good, too. Follow those and other social distancing guidelines and you lessen the chances not only that you won’t become sick but that others around you stay healthy as well. Anyone unconvinced that the coronavirus is nothing to fear ought to take a few minutes to read Sun reporter Jon Meoli’s recent account of life on the COVID-19 rehabilitation ward with patients learning to breathe, to talk, to swallow after weeks with a tube stuck down their throat pumping air into their lungs. Until there’s a readily available vaccine, we need to band together and take these reasonable precautions. That’s how the hospitalization rate fell in recent weeks and it’s how Americans can, hopefully, avoid that dreaded second wave.