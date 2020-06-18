Incomplete coronavirus numbers raise questions about Maryland’s tracking | COMMENTARY

On June 17, the state released new numbers, and it appears they’ve made some changes following the Sun analysis; the figures are more in line with those the paper compiles. But they’re also not complete. Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, for example, is reporting just nine total cases among staff and residents, and zero deaths. Yet back in April, when the state first released its nursing home data (nearly two months after the governor declared a state of emergency), Frederick Health reported 46 cases and 13 deaths from COVID-19 — and that was six weeks ago. Either a miracle occurred since then, or those numbers aren’t total.