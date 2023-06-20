Chesapeake Bay Bridge: Bigger isn’t better | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Traffic jams the toll plaza of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on U.S. 50 in 2011. The Maryland Transportation Authority is conducting a "virtual listening meeting" on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 to get public feedback on the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study including transit, bicycle, and pedestrian considerations. File. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette) (File photo by Joshua McKerrow //Capital Gazette)

With the official start of Maryland’s summer beach season — the Fourth of July — within view, you can bet that weekend traffic backups along U.S. 50 at Sandy Point and Kent Island are not far off. It’s a tradition as old as the first two-lane Chesapeake Bay Bridge, which opened in 1952, and has kept right up through the addition of the three-lane parallel crossing in 1973 (especially Saturday morning eastbound and Sunday afternoon headed west). Collectively, the spans make up the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge, and they’re perhaps best known for producing multi-mile-long backups. As a result, inconvenienced travelers often regard the crossing as more annoyance than engineering marvel. That it comes with an eastbound toll only adds to the less-than-warm-and-fuzzy feelings.

Since 2017, Maryland Transportation Authority, the bridge’s operator; the Federal Highway Administration; and others have been conducting a “Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study” to determine how best to deal with longstanding issues, including backups, safety and reliability. A first phase (or Tier 1) was completed last year, and it recommended focusing on the area of the existing span (or Corridor 7). Now, researchers are looking most closely at the feasibility (and environmental impact) of a third bridge at Sandy Point, perhaps as wide as eight lanes across, that might ultimately replace the existing two. And that includes a “virtual listening meeting” to allow the public to comment on elements of the “Tier 2″ study next Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. To find out how to attend or post comment, visit www.baycrossingstudy.com.

Advertisement

While there are surely reasonable actions to be taken, including devising better systems to manage existing traffic on the twin spans or adding transit options, building an entirely new and bigger bridge at a cost of $9 billion or more ought to be regarded as a non-starter. There are three big reasons.

The first is that justifying such investment requires one to ignore the threat of climate change. Sinking such an extraordinary sum into a bridge meant to last a half-century or more when rising sea levels are threatening to reshape much of Maryland’s waterfront much earlier than that seem ludicrous. It would also require state officials to ignore how waterfront development, particularly along the low-lying Eastern Shore, is destined for trouble as storms become more severe, tides roll higher and other climate change impacts make their mark on vulnerable communities. From this perspective, traffic tie-ups at Sandy Point seem almost helpful.

Advertisement

Secondly, there’s the related matter of how making it easier to cross the bay has inevitably put at risk important natural habitat on the Eastern Shore, including wetlands that filter Chesapeake waters and provide nurseries for important species of wildlife. This is the primary reason why many environmental groups have opposed a bridge expansion. Indeed, some were convinced that former Gov. Larry Hogan was so enamored of building a new bridge that the studies to date have been something of a sham — a hollow effort to meet the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act.

And finally, there’s the matter of how best to spend limited transportation dollars. Maryland doesn’t have $9 billion lying around, and if had such a sum, it ought to go toward advancing equity goals. The Red Line through Baltimore, for example, would help bring much-needed jobs to West Baltimore. A new Chesapeake Bay Bridge? Good for Ocean City business owners, perhaps, but not for historically marginalized communities.

And so we would urge Marylanders to back what is known as the “no-build” option. One way to do so is to post a comment (get the form at baycrossingstudy.com) and then send it by email to info@baycrossingstudy.com or by mail at: Bay Crossing Study, 2310 Broening Highway, Baltimore, MD 21224. As annoying as it may be to get stuck in a 3-mile backup at the bridge, it’s far worse to make a foolish and costly choice that does more harm than good.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.