Anne Arundel just leveled the political playing field: Who is next? | COMMENTARY

In politics, money talks. And no one knows this better than the politicians running for elected office. It takes a lot of cash to pay for all those campaign ads, from TV commercials to pop-ups on social media, and the fastest way to raise the needed funds is to ask those who have a major stake in decision-making — from big business and labor unions to government contractors — to write the checks. The problem of how deep-pocketed special interests get access and influence (while average Joes are so often ignored) was greatly worsened by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision that largely deregulated how political campaigns can be financed. The best fix? To give the little guys a bigger say and the most effective way to do that has been for state and local governments to adopt small donor public financing. It works like this: Candidates voluntarily participate by raising money through a sufficient number of small political donations (and not million-dollar Super-PACs) so they can qualify for public financing of their campaigns.

Last week, a bit of progress was made in this regard when Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed into law exactly such a system. The newly created Public Campaign Financing Fund will provide matching funds to candidates for local office who accept contributions of $250 or less. Anne Arundel is now the sixth Maryland subdivision to create such a system joining Baltimore City along with Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Taking big money out of politics may be a noble cause but it’s surely proved a controversial one. Bill 25-23 passed the Anne Arundel County Council by a slim 4-3 vote. Opponents, especially conservative Republicans, say they object to tax dollars being used for such a purpose but resistance is often more about self-interest: Incumbents generally have a fundraising advantage and public financing helps their opponents to level the playing field. Of course, that can work to the advantage of Democrats and Republicans alike as it helped Larry Hogan get elected governor in 2014. At the time, he was the first GOP nominee in 20 years to participate in the state’s public financing system for gubernatorial candidates.

Maryland isn’t the only state that’s been moving in this direction. At least 13 states have adopted some form of public financing, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In New York, a new law is expected to have a powerful impact on candidates for statewide office — with a recent projection that the clout of small-donors will increase sevenfold (from 6% to 41% of campaign fundraising). Such reforms aren’t cheap. New York lawmakers were asked to budget $25 million for that state’s campaign fund this year. And the details can be tricky (how to qualify, how big a match, what other limits to set) but it clearly gives candidates less reason to cozy up to big donors, particularly those who aren’t wealthy enough to self-finance.

Still, the battle is far from won. Maryland still has 17 counties that lack such a system but perhaps more importantly, lawmakers in the State House ought to be eligible for public financing, too. Progressives have pushed for this in the past but without much success. Yet if the Democratic majority in the General Assembly wants to demonstrate a serious commitment to good government — and perhaps provide a contrast to their GOP opponents in a critical presidential election year — they ought to approve public financing for candidates to the House of Delegates and state Senate in 2024. The last such bill, Senate Bill 358 offered in 2022, could have provided up to $90,000 to House candidates or a $150,000 to Senate hopefuls at a total cost of about $40 million. It never made it out of committee. Why provide public financing for gubernatorial candidates and not legislators? We’ve yet to hear a non-self-serving answer to that one.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from our readers is that they have a host of complaints about the decisions Maryland’s elected leaders make at most every level of government. Many of these issues come down to who has the most pull with these decision-makers. Must it always be those who can write the big checks? Only public pressure, and maybe a smidgen of leadership from Gov. Wes Moore on down, can fully achieve a fundamental shift in that dynamic.

