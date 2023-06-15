Red Line revival: This time, it’s about righting past wrongs | COMMENTARY

Many Black families were displaced in the 1970s so that a sunken, 1.4-mile section of U.S. 40, often called the "Highway to Nowhere" could be built through the middle of West Baltimore. Could it now be incorporated in a revived east-west Red Line to serve local residents? (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Gov. Wes Moore is moving forward with his campaign promise to restore the Red Line, the 14-mile east-west transit link from the Centers for Medicaid Services in Woodlawn to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. The $2.9 billion project, pursued as a light rail line for a generation, was unceremoniously dumped in 2015 by then-Gov. Larry Hogan, despite the huge sums invested in planning and preparation and a $900 million commitment from the federal government. Hogan called it a “boondoggle” and siphoned off capital funds for suburban Washington infrastructure. It was surely coincidental, but hardly wholly unrelated, that the Freddie Gray unrest manifested that same year. Nor that the infamous “Highway to Nowhere” in Gray’s old, economically disadvantaged neighborhood, a leftover 1.4-mile segment of an abandoned U.S. 40 highway project intended as a bypass through West Baltimore, still sits like a gaping wound, its broad concrete trench further dividing the predominantly Black community a half-century after its construction.

Governor Moore’s choice to resurrect the project is surely the right thing to do — and Maryland’s first Black governor is exactly the man to do it. There is not just a transportation choice here but a moral one as well. Will the leadership of Maryland sit idly by while underserved neighborhoods from Edmondson Village to Harlem Park and Poppleton (all stations on the originally proposed rail line) continue to languish, their sons and daughters unable to access better opportunities? Ridership projections shouldn’t be the only numbers checked twice here. How about generations of unequal treatment? Decades of poverty? Years of that “other” redline, the kind where vital services are denied certain parts of the community because of race or ethnicity? Whatever the price to restore the Red Line, the cost not to do so seems much, much greater.

Yet there are some significant potential roadblocks ahead. The governor will have to act quickly to try to update planning and environmental impact studies performed a decade earlier instead of starting from scratch. He will have to pull together state and federal funding to cover a project that may well have doubled in price. It may be necessary to rethink some components. Top of that list? Whether a downtown tunnel (at a price of $1 billion then and perhaps $2 billion today) is necessary when running fixed rail transit directly on city streets is a more widely accepted practice today (just look at city bike lanes). Another major cost-saver might be to embrace instead of rail Bus Rapid Transit where premium buses get exclusive lanes with limited stops, a mode that is both cheaper and more flexible. Another alternative, extending subway service, seems the least likely (and ridiculously costly) update.

Whatever the choice, whatever the balance to be struck between convenience and quality, routes, stops and speed, perhaps the most important element is that people who stand to be served by this updated Red Line fully support these choices. If West Baltimoreans won’t ride a bus, there is no point. If they will accept a trolley like the city street cars that once served their neighborhoods, then that must be the conveyance. And the whole thing can’t be rejected because the affluent living on Boston Street in Canton don’t care to lose a car lane (or maybe hear the clang of trolley bells). The Red Line can’t be about keeping people close to home but about getting them access to jobs and opportunities at places like Bayview or perhaps well beyond to Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point.

This won’t happen overnight. Rethinking the project and securing funding may take a year at least, building it (perhaps through a public-private partnership) may require another five. That’s why time is of the essence and Governor Moore will need to enlist the help of Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones in Annapolis as well as President Joe Biden and Maryland’s delegation to Congress in D.C. to move forward as quickly (and as unified) as possible. The Red Line is not only a vital transportation upgrade, it must be a powerful symbol of how times are changing for the better in Baltimore and beyond.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.