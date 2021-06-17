The insurrection was an insurrection: Why is that so difficult for Andy Harris to understand? | COMMENTARY

We would normally dismiss this exercise as just another example of hyper-partisanship and hypocrisy by died-in-the-wool Back the Blue and Freedom Caucus types Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar (all fellow nay votes). These are the kind of House members who live primarily for shoutouts from QAnon and Tucker Carlson, not for accomplishing anything of substance on the Hill. But then Mr. Harris explained his vote. It turns out it was not merely his customary subservience to all things Donald Trump that proved decisive. It was not even some fig leaf such as cost of the medals or that some defenders were or absent from the list or that the whole thing was China’s fault and five people didn’t actually die in the riot. Nope, it turns out there was a language barrier.