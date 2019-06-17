Make vocational training available to disadvantaged kids

A second analysis has confirmed what should be no secret to school officials: The vocational program that trains students for well-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree is failing those who could benefit the most from it. Now the question is what the school system is going to do about it.

Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises had a strong reaction to results of the most recent audit that found vocational programs in information technology and other fields that lead to high wage jobs are concentrated in the best performing schools. In response to results from Education Strategy Group, Ms. Santelises rightfully called the vocational structure “a reflection of a caste system of education.”

We agree with her. The neediest schools with the most disadvantaged students, who are also less likely to go to college, are not getting the same opportunity for career advancement as those whose prospects are already brighter. It’s the perfect recipe for maintaining a status quo educational system that doesn’t prepare students equally for life-long success and perpetuates a cycle of poverty. And it shows the school system has written off these students and sent the message that it doesn’t care about people from certain walks of life.

However, while Ms. Santelises’ words sound good, we won’t be convinced about her outrage until we see the system relocate programs or add stronger programs to the less advantaged schools. Baltimore’s poorest areas have been learning in inadequate spaces for far too long, and for once they need more than lip service.

The police often get the blame for not keeping the city’s crime levels under control, but this report shows that the schools should accept some fault too. When students aren’t prepared for good jobs, some will turn to criminal entrepreneurship, such as drug dealing, to make a living, or shoplifting and burglary to feed their families or secure diapers for their babies.

The audit follows similar findings by the Baltimore-based Fund for Educational Excellence in February. That report cited research showing that those who completed vocational training earned a median income of less than $13,000 six years out of high school. That is unacceptable and hardly the clear path to employment the system has boasted the program to be.

Already about 44 percent of Baltimore’s high school students took part in the city’s 30 vocational tracks in 2017. The need for this type of training is only going to become more important as low-skilled jobs, such as retail cashier, slowly slip away to automation. College has never been the correct path for every kid, and that option is becoming even less attainable with skyrocketing tuition costs. Solid vocational training is needed to fill those gaps.

The school system needs to come up with comprehensive changes in its vocational program by the next school year before more students lose out on opportunities. They need to put more emphasis on programs that connect students to higher-paying jobs and consider getting rid of — or incorporating into other programs — those that train in basic skills such Microsoft Office without giving students a true leg up. They should heed recommendations by Education Strategy Group to work with the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development so that kids are getting hands-on experience while in school. It seems like a no-brainer to connect students as early as possible to the employers that may want to hire them one day. We’ve heard too many employers complain they can’t find workers with the correct skills. So why not help them groom those future workers?

Baltimore once had a strong manufacturing base where people could earn a decent living and raise a family working shipyard jobs or at Bethlehem Steel — and all without a college degree. That pathway still exists for some traditional jobs such plumbing and HVAC work. As The Sun’s Talia Richman reported, businesses are also looking for workers in six key fields: advanced manufacturing, business administration, construction, healthcare, IT and transportation. There is opportunity if students are prepared.

We hope Ms. Santelises follows through quickly on her promise to correct the inequalities in the school system’s vocational program and gives more Baltimore kids a chance at a better economic future.

