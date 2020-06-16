Supreme Court’s end to workplace discrimination against gay and transgender Americans is a starting point | COMMENTARY

The logic behind the ruling should look familiar. It’s the same reasoning that President Obama endorsed — that not discriminating on the basis of sex means not discriminating on the basis of sex. Sexual identity and sexual orientation are simply manifestations of this. Were the authors of the Civil Rights Act specifically thinking about transgender individuals 56 years ago? Almost certainly not. But then it doesn’t specifically exclude them either. So that leaves the matter in the hands of jurists to reasonably apply the law. To his credit, Justice Gorsuch didn’t look to President Trump to make his choice or to how morality was defined a half-century ago by certain members of Congress; he looked at the text. As he noted, if a company fires a transgender individual born as a male but now identifying as a woman but retains an otherwise identical employee who was born female, the discriminatory behavior is “unmistakable” and “impermissible” under the Act’s Title VII.