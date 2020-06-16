Hopkins police force ‘pause’ signals that safety was never a key consideration | COMMENTARY

The question regarding Hopkins now, is whether shelving the police department plan for a time — without taking the bolder step of abandoning it — will buy officials enough good will with their critics to make up for all the capital they’ve lost, both in terms of cash layout and politics. Hopkins spent $581,000 heavily lobbying lawmakers to back an armed force in the face of constitutional concerns, winning overwhelming approval with votes from 136 of them. And now, the university has left them, essentially, twisting in the wind. We expect at least some of those legislators were already miffed with Hopkins over the pace it had set for implementation. Despite gaining approval last year, the only apparent step taken to create the police force was the assembly of an accountability board, which met for the first time just this month.