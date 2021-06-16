Baltimore kids need a more reliable way to get to school | COMMENTARY

One Baltimore City Public School student estimates being late to class at least three times a week because of unreliable bus service, and another said he was late 23 days in a quarter — or about half the time. Female students say they are sexually harassed by men who make unwanted advances toward them on their commute to school using public transportation. “You can’t look pretty on the bus … you can’t have your hair done. You can’t even put your makeup on …. They try to talk to you or sit next to you and get in your face, and I just don’t like that,” declared one student from Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School. Other students say they try to be as inconspicuous as possible to protect themselves, but sometimes become easy targets, like the two students who were robbed of their cellphones at gunpoint while sitting at the bus stop.