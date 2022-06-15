The death of a Wicomico deputy is tragic, blaming it on Baltimore is highly misleading | COMMENTARY

Next week, family, friends and well-wishers will gather at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury to mourn the loss of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard. The 16-year law enforcement veteran and father of three was killed in the line of duty, gunned down on Sunday evening by a man wanted on multiple criminal warrants, according to law enforcement. It is a terrible and cruel event. The only comfort to be found might be in the outpouring of love and respect for Deputy Hilliard so evident in this lower Eastern Shore community — including hundreds gathering at Perdue Stadium to light candles and give tribute to the him Monday — and that law enforcement already have a suspect in custody: Austin J. Davidson, 20, of Delmar.

Deputy Hilliard died a hero. What has been far less noble has been the rush to judgment by certain public officials who would have their constituents believe that the lawman’s fate was determined by the sentence of probation before judgment Mr. Davidson received for an armed robbery he committed as a 17-year-old in Baltimore. Gov. Larry Hogan and Wicomico Sheriff Michael Lewis, both Republicans, have already made some pointed comments in this regard, the governor specifically singling out authorities in Baltimore for what he believes has been a pattern of too-light treatment of criminals. But the facts tell a far more complex and nuanced story, and readers would be wise to review the in-depth report from The Sun’s Alex Mann, which points out, among other things, that prosecutors originally wanted to place Mr. Davidson, who was found guilty of stealing from a McDonald’s drive-thru window at the age of 17, in a juvenile program, but no slots were available.

If you lock up a first-time juvenile offender in an adult prison for 18 months or more (as might have been the outcome of the 2019 conviction), will you get a young man discouraged from pursuing a life of crime or one hardened into it? Experience suggests the latter. As we’ve noted before, coddling criminals has never been in fashion anywhere in this country. The question is: How does one determine who is redeemable and who is not? How do you predict future behavior? Prosecutors and judges have no magic sorting cap or time machine for that chore. Earlier this year, the Maryland General Assembly passed, and Governor Hogan signed into law, “transparency and accountability” legislation that will study the sentencing issue from multiple perspectives, producing annual statistics available to the public to determine how closely sentencing guidelines for acts of violent crime are followed and how they vary by judicial circuit.

No doubt the temptation to see Baltimore, with its painfully high homicide rate, at the heart of any rise in crime elsewhere is tempting, especially in a rural community 117 miles away. Had Deputy Hilliard been white, and Mr. Davidson African-American instead of vice versa, one would imagine how much louder and more emotional the outcry. But there are questions raised much closer to home. The suspect pleaded guilty in February to marijuana possession in neighboring Worcester County. He was charged with assault in April for beating a man at an Ocean City club. He was also facing charges for allegedly keying a car and stealing a license plate from a woman who had rejected his advances. Throw in pending charges in yet another neighboring county, Somerset, involving burglary and illegally possessing a firearm, and Wicomico County faced a young man wanted on multiple criminal warrants involving a pattern of escalating violence. Why was he allowed out on bail? Were the two deputies dispatched to Pittsville Sunday an adequate response to serve those warrants? These are far less comfortable questions for local officials.

None of that is to suggest Mr. Davidson deserved to be released in 2020. Clearly, if he is the killer of Deputy Hilliard, intervention of any kind would have been preferable to the path he followed. But let’s not give free passes either. As we’ve noted, before the state Division of Parole and Probation, chronically understaffed and overwhelmed, frequently takes three weeks or longer to issue an arrest warrant for a violation of probation. Given how often repeat offenders are involved in violent crimes, this can be a disastrous delay. And no Baltimore judge or prosecutor is in charge of that office; it falls under Governor Hogan’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

As we mourn the loss of a well-regarded law enforcement officer, let us hope this year’s legislation proves valuable and helps answer the many complicated questions we all have.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.