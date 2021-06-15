What are policing standards in Ocean City? Viral videos of aggressive arrests raise questions | COMMENTARY

Two videos that popped up on social media recently show police officers in Ocean City arresting Black teens on the boardwalk in what appears to be an excessively forceful manner, particularly given that the two separate incidents both stemmed from nothing more serious than vaping infractions. In one, a teen suspect is shot with a Taser after raising his hands in submission. In the other, a particularly disturbing video, another young man is repeatedly struck by an officer’s knee as a group of police hold him down. As one might expect in these fraught times, the videos went viral and suddenly, a lot of people across Maryland — from state elected officials on down — want to know what’s going on in the Atlantic Ocean resort.