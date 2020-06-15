Don’t let Purple Line kill jobs in Baltimore. Again. | COMMENTARY

That is a highly unlikely scenario given the stakes involved, but here’s a much more likely one: At some point, the state is going to have to relent and kick in more money to keep the Purple Line on track. And the problem with that is that the Transportation Trust Fund is running on fumes. That’s hardly a surprise given the historic economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that, among other things, has dramatically reduced gasoline consumption which means far less in motor fuel taxes collected at the pump. State transportation officials have already noted that anticipated transportation revenues may be off by hundreds of millions of dollars from previous estimates. It’s a problem compounded by Governor Hogan’s failure to find new money for the TTF, an uncommon choice at this stage of a gubernatorial term. Previous governors including the last Republican one he once served as appointments secretary, Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., raised taxes and/or fees to enhance transportation infrastructure.