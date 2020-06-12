Tuition freeze for Maryland schools a sage choice | COMMENTARY

Of course, part of the reason Maryland was able to freeze tuition before was that the governor and legislature were also willing to direct more state tax dollars toward higher education to make up the difference. That may yet become necessary again. But for now, the regents would be well advised to follow a course of belt-tightening to make up the $26 million shortfall from not raising tuition and fees an anticipated 2% this year. Nor can they necessarily count on help from Annapolis where tax revenues are falling and likely to fall further. In these uncertain times, some caution is in order. Schools should be looking to cut costs, preserve jobs whenever possible but not necessarily to grant pay raises, even cost-of-living adjustments. That is unfortunate but these are uncommon times.