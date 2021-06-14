Biden’s vaccine goal of 70% by July 4 could pass us by, and we have no one to blame but ourselves | COMMENTARY

We can’t help but wonder what those numbers would look like if the virus and vaccine hadn’t become such a political football. As new variants make their way across the U.S., there’s a greater risk of serious illness for the unvaccinated folks who also haven’t had coronavirus and developed natural immunity. To those people, we implore them to think about the risk to death and long-term complications to themselves and others. We also have compassion for those with real fears and mistrust of the medical system of any political stripe. We urge them to look at the number of people who have died from the vaccine compared to the virus. The virus is far scarier.