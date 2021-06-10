Fix the use of DNA data and facial recognition software, not ban it | COMMENTARY

Why not set up stipulations on when it can be used — such as only after exhausting other methods, like the state legislation does with genealogy databases — and require a judge’s permission? Require consent for use of the data and only for specified purposes, and don’t allow sharing of the data between departments. Make technology companies prove they have tested their software on a diverse group of people before considering it. Mr. Burnett’s bill would require an annual report of surveillance technology use, which would offer some oversight. That’s the smart way to move forward, with measures for accountability in place. Facial recognition technology needs improvement; there’s no doubt about. But it’s potential as a police tool, once the technology improves and bias issues fixed, is still unknown. We need more information before ruling it out. We should proceed with caution.