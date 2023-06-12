FBI headquarters: Shouldn’t equity matter in choosing between Maryland and Virginia? | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine speaks at a news conference in Springfield, Virginia in February as part of the state's pitch for moving the FBI's headquarters from the nation's capital to the state. At right is Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who has stayed silent while many in his party have publicly attacked the federal law enforcement agency including by defunding the new headquarters. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat) (Matthew Barakat/AP)

Last week, there were two leaks with broad implications for the future of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

One has dominated the news: Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s been indicted by a federal grand jury regarding his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago marked the first time the federal government has brought criminal charges against an ex-president. Leading voices within Trump’s Republican Party — even many of his rivals seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — have dutifully reflected his upset at this development, claiming the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice have become political weapons of President Joe Biden and are seeking to assert an unfair, uneven application of the law.

The other, less noticed leak suggests a contradictory view: Virginia appears to be making some inroads in the years-long battle to lure the FBI headquarters from downtown Washington, D.C., to Springfield, Virginia. In a letter first revealed by D.C. TV station WUSA9, FBI officials suggest the Virginia location would save time and energy, chiefly because it’s a more convenient drive to Quantico, where the FBI has its training facility, the FBI Academy. Did Virginia Republicans, including the “defund” the FBI faction, condemn that prospect? They surely did not. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants the FBI in his state and regards criticism coming out of Maryland as a “partisan” attack — although, incidentally, he’s not condemning any of his fellow Republicans who think the FBI is run by a bunch of partisan attackers or even Trump for stalling the relocation while he was president.

We would revel further in the weird contradictions in this (including how Youngkin has been mulling over his own bid for president) but there’s a more important missing element to discuss in this debate: What about equity?

President Biden is seriously going to reward a leading figure in the Republican Party with a high-profile public works project that may cost $4 billion or more? Shouldn’t he at least wait until the GOP stops talking smack about the federal law enforcement agency? At the two potential sites in Prince George’s County, Greenbelt and Landover, the Biden administration has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to right some past wrongs and help provide greater economic opportunity in a majority-minority county, where 60% of residents are Black and one-fifth are Latino, and the average household income is significantly lower than its D.C. neighbors (median household income in Fairfax County is $133,974 compared to PG’s $91.124). Fairfax County doesn’t need the business; Prince George’s does.

We trust President Biden has noticed that the Black community harbors a bit of suspicion toward law enforcement. Generations of unequal treatment will have that effect. Passing on Prince George’s County now only reinforces the image that the DOJ has no interest in equity — a point made clear by last year’s choice of the General Services Administration to rank equity fourth of five criteria for the decision. So being closer to Quantico means everything? That seems like a shortsighted view that ignores hundreds of year of history. And please, GSA, don’t make the “environmentally friendly” claim, given how the P.G. sites are well served by public transit.

Gov. Wes Moore, U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin are rallying to the cause, of course, as have others in Maryland’s delegation to Congress. But this ought to be regarded as something bigger than a parochial dispute over a pork barrel project. In many ways it’s a litmus test to see if the Biden administration is serious when it makes claims of support for racial justice — including an executive order the president signed earlier this year to move federal agencies toward more equitable decisions “wherever possible.” Or was all that just for show?

No doubt Biden’s political advisors are keen on keeping Virginia in his camp in 2024, but we don’t see much vulnerability there, given how Virginia voters chose him over Donald Trump by a 10% margin in 2020 after supporting Hillary Clinton by a still-comfortable 5% in 2016. While the 50-mile drive from a place like Greenbelt to Quantico can no doubt be annoying in rush hour traffic, it’s also not much different from when you start at 935 Pennsylvania Avenue, the FBI’s longtime home in downtown D.C. The bottom line: After so many years of under-investment in Prince George’s, how can the federal government pass on this chance to make some amends?

