U.S. military bases should not be named after those who took up arms to keep others in chains | COMMENTARY

So now we have the unfortunate circumstance of a military willing to rename (as recently as Monday, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said he was “open” to it) and well-regarded veterans like General Petraeus believing it is wrong to honor treason only to have this reasonable course of action cut off at the knees by a commander-in-chief who famously avoided military service during a war by falsely claiming to have bone spurs. One imagines President Trump could not pick Braxton Bragg out of a photo lineup. What he can do, however, is recognize that the white Southern vote is crucial to his reelection chances, particularly in potential swing states like North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. And so Mr. Trump sticks up for Fort Gordon, named after John Brown Gordon, who is widely believed to have served as head of the Ku Klux Klan in Georgia after the Civil War.