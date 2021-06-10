Maryland’s landfill gas goof: Composting is the long-term fix | COMMENTARY

There are some relatively easy short-term fixes. They begin by imposing tougher standards on landfills, both open and closed. That means not just monitoring how much methane such facilities produce but actually installing collection systems so that the gas is captured before it becomes a problem. It can even be used as an energy source. About half of Maryland’s 40 landfills currently have such capacity but, as the report also notes, only four of the landfills with gas collection or control systems meet “any government standards to ensure that they work.” It would also, of course, require that local governments not circumvent these rules by burning more of their solid waste in incinerators like Wheelabrator Baltimore, a major air polluter.