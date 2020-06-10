Brandon Scott and Baltimore’s business leaders must find common ground | COMMENTARY

Mr. Scott’s apparent victory in the Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday all but assures that he will serve as the city’s 60th mayor. Any possibility that he or any other Democratic nominee might be displaced for citywide office by a Republican or independent candidate in the November ballot is far-fetched at best. For better or worse, the GOP has made itself largely irrelevant in Charm City. Even another write-in campaign by Ms. Dixon would be a long-shot, given that very effort’s failure four years ago. Perhaps there is much celebration among the Scott campaign crew because of what he has accomplished in recent days. Yet that would be premature. There is much work still to be done.